Reintroducing Sports Illustrated's New York Yankees Site: Inside The Pinstripes

Max Goodman

Whether you already follow us, read an article or watched a video from here in the past, or are new to the site, welcome!

The Monday after the Super Bowl is an annual holiday for baseball fans around the world. Spring Training is still a few days away, but with the conclusion of the NFL season, it's officially time for baseball!

Therefore, what better time than the present to make an exciting announcement about our New York Yankees coverage here at Sports Illustrated.

From here on out, we will be known as Inside The Pinstripes. In the spirit of a slight rebranding, we've debuted Facebook and Twitter pages sporting our new name!

On Twitter, head to @SI_Yankees for all our official coverage. On Facebook, you can find us under the name "Inside The Pinstripes on Sports Illustrated."

So, what does this mean? The content moving forward won't be changing one bit. Our publisher and digital beat reporter Max Goodman will continue to provide you with daily in-depth coverage of the Bronx Bombers -- including everything from news, analysis, interviews, columns, game recaps and so much more. In fact, that's been the case since the site's inception this past November.

If this is your first time on the checking out this page, or perhaps you want to relive what's been an exhilarating offseason for all of Major League Baseball, here's a quick refresher:

Inside The Pinstripes was in San Diego for the Winter Meetings, reporting on Gerrit Cole's record contract and eventually recapping one of the most eventful (and expensive) Winter Meetings in baseball history.

Days later, we dove into Cole's signing, breaking down how his performance at his introductory press conference proved he's up to the task of bringing championships to the Bronx while recognizing the presser was an emotional moment two decades in the making.

We've gotten you ready for 2020 by covering the team's smaller free-agent signings, the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, how the departure of certain players in free agency will affect the club, in addition to changes made to the Bombers' coaching staff.

Finally, Inside The Pinstripes brought you the latest on Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame election. Our publisher broke down The Captain's legacy, we were on the scene during his Hall of Fame introductory press conference, we decided if Jeter belongs on the Yankees' all-time 'Mount Rushmore' and put everything into perspective, factoring in the tragic passing of fellow icon Kobe Bryant.

Spring Training is just one week away and before you know it, the regular season will be here -- to make sure you don't miss a single post, click "follow" on the top right-hand corner of this page in order to access featured content, comment on each post and share in the community page.

We hope you'll follow along and don't hesitate to reach out moving forward with what types of content you're looking forward to consuming on this site -- or even if you just want to talk some baseball.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees.

To find us on Facebook, head to Inside The Pinstripes on Sports Illustrated. 

