Report: Several Yankees Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The Yankees are reportedly the latest team to be directly impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Four employees and members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to George A. King III of the New York Post. Two of those infected with the virus work at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa while the other pair are connected to the Yankees' adjacent minor league facility.

The workers connected to the Bombers' main complex are not players, according to The Post's report. One of the two tied to the minor league facility is a staff member that hasn't made an appearance on the grounds of the complex recently. The job description of the fourth individual is currently unknown.

News of Yankees personnel receiving positive diagnoses comes less than one day after Major League Baseball ordered the closure of all big-league Spring Training facilities in Florida and Arizona due to a recent influx of coronavirus cases. Once those venues reopen, a negative coronavirus test result will be required in order for entry.

The report states that the Yankees administered tests on Friday and have yet to receive all results. Therefore, it's possible the number of personnel infected with the virus could be higher than just four.

Back in March, two Minor League players in the Yankees' system tested positive for the virus, resulting in a closure of facilities and subsequent deep cleaning procedure. Those minor leaguers have since recovered.

Members of the organization had been frequenting George M. Steinbrenner Field multiple times a week since MLB suspended Spring Training and indefinitely postponed the regular season back in March.

Just a short drive away from the Bombers' facility in Tampa, five players at the Phillies complex (in Clearwater, Fla.) tested positive for the virus on Friday. Similarly, in nearby Dunedin, a player exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus at Blue Jays camp.

Saturday morning, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Yankees and Mets would be returning to their home state if and when baseball resumes this summer.

The Yankees confirmed Cuomo's announcement with a statement explaining that "the health and safety of our players, staff and employees, and of their respectively families, will always be our top priority."

