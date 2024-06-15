Yankees' Star Dominates Former Team in Rivalry Game
Alex Verdugo has now experienced both sides of the greatest rivalry in sports.
The former Boston Red Sox outfielder, traded to the New York Yankees in December, was greeted with boos from the Fenway Park crowd in the first inning of the latest Yankees-Red Sox clash on Friday. Verdugo promptly blasted a two-run home run of young Boston right-hander Brayan Bello to silence the jeers and set the tone for the rest of the evening.
Verdugo pounded two more hits and tied a career-high with four RBI as his Bronx Bombers thrashed the boys from Beantown, 8-1. It was the Yankees' 50th win of the year and the 10,00th in their illustrious history, and at the center of it was the 28-year-old left-handed outfielder, perfectly playing the heel role.
Before the game, Verdugo was asked about how he'd think Boston fans would receive him. His response?
"Like a Yankee."
After the game, Verdugo participated in a post-game interview with clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits and described just how cathartic his first-inning home run was.
“It was pure adrenaline, man. Just fired up,” Verdugo said. “To put it out of the ballpark and give us an early lead was big. I let a little yell out around first, and when I saw my dugout going crazy, all the guys barking, I lost it again.”
Verdugo is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and has been making the most of his time in pinstripes. As the team's primary cleanup hitter, he's hitting .266/.319/.438 with nine home runs, 41 RBI, and a 116 wRC+ while playing brilliant defense in left field (although he will be playing right field in this series due to his familiarity with Fenway Park).
There have been plenty of players to thrive on both the Yankees and the Red Sox, such as Babe Ruth, Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, and Johnny Damon, to name a few.
And now, Alex Verdugo will join that prestigious list, with his name forever etched in a rivalry that has lasted for over 100 years.