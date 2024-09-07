Yankees Star Deemed 'Great Fit' For NL Club In Free Agency
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was the organization's most hyped prospect in 2018 when the then-21-year-old was rated as the Yankees' top prospect and the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball.
Yankees fans were clamoring for Torres to appear in pinstripes. When he finally made his MLB debut on April 22, 2018, Torres was the youngest player to debut before July 1 for the iconic franchise since Derek Jeter did so on May 29, 1995.
Since then, Torres' New York tenure hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations the franchise and its fanbase had for him. His two best offensive seasons were in 2018 and 2019 (where he averaged a .846 OPS and 31 home runs) but he has been an average hitter ever since. Since debuting, Torres has also been one of MLB's worst infielders, amassing a career -28 Fielding Run Value.
Torres will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. While it remains to be seen whether the Yankees will try and re-sign him, a September 6 article from Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report suggests he might be swapping coasts.
"The Giants have struggled to reel in their top targets in free agency in recent years, but they look like a great fit for second baseman Gleyber Torres if the Yankees decide to move on from him this winter," Rueter wrote.
Despite already having logged seven MLB seasons, Torres is still just 27 years old. There's still plenty of time for Torres to reach his potential — but perhaps he'd be best suited to do so in San Francisco.