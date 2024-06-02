Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Nearing Return With Another Milestone Coming
The New York Yankees have been fantastic so far this season but are about to get a whole lot better.
New York currently has arguably the best start rotation in baseball and doesn't even have its best starter. The Yankees have been missing 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole but it doesn't sound like he will be out for too much longer.
Cole has been making progress in his recovery from an elbow injury and could even make a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as his next outing, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"Some Yankees injury updates: (Right-handed pitcher) Gerrit Cole's next outing could come in a Minor League rehab game, though that has not been finalized yet," Hoch said. "(Right-handed pitcher) Nick Burdi received PRP injection recently. (Right-handed pitcher) Scott Effross building momentum in bullpens at Tampa complex. (Right-handed pitcher) Lou Trivino has not resumed throwing."
The Yankees widely are considered the top team in the American League but should get even better with Cole's impending return. New York hasn't won a World Series title since 2009 but this season could end up being special.
New York already has proved doubters wrong and is the only team in the American League with 40 or more wins. Cole will take the Yankees to an even higher level. All in all, things are looking up for New York.
The trade deadline is just under two months away but the Yankees may not need to make a splashy addition -- especially with Cole coming back.
