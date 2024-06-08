Yankees' Star Heating Up After Slow Start; Should Yankees Keep Him Long-Term?
One of the New York Yankees' most important players has been flying under the radar lately.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres has shaken off a slow start and is now a major asset to the Bronx Bombers' fearsome batting order. His presence in the sixth or seventh spot has made traversing through the lineup that much more difficult for opposing pitchers.
Torres's season stats are deceiving in that they don't reflect how good he's been as of late. He's only hitting .232/.307/.343 with five home runs and a 91 wRC+, but that was largely due to an extended slump to begin the year. From March 28 to May 1, the 27-year-old struggled immensely with a .215/.289/.248 slash line and no home runs, with a meager 62 wRC+; many fans were understandably concerned, especially considering that he is set to be a free agent after the season.
But after hitting his first home run of the year on May 2, Torres has turned his season around and is progressively improving his play. From May 2 to June 6, he's hitting .250/.325/.446 with 12 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, a 10.3% walk rate, and a 122 wRC+. Torres is currently on a seven-game hitting streak and a 13-game on-base streak, while reaching base in 28 of 32 games. Currently, he's accumulated 0.6 fWAR.
A subtle, yet still noticeable change in Torres's swing mechanics have yielded results, as he occasionally uses a toe tap instead of his regular leg kick; even then, he has still used the leg kick often. Some fans have speculated that Torres injured his hand when getting hit by a pitch in the opening series against the Houston Astros, and he subsequently played through it.
Regardless of what was responsible for his slump and recent hot streak, Torres has played well enough for the Yankees to consider his future with the team. Playing 798 games in pinstripes, the 27-year-old has a career slash line of .264/.332/.446 with 139 doubles and 128 home runs, alongside a 114 wRC+ and 15.0 fWAR. While he's dealt with consistency issues, there's no denying his strong work ethic, positive attitude when facing adversity, and stretches of pure brilliance.
Time will tell whether Torres will remain a Yankee beyond the 2024 season or go elsewhere. But for now, he's settled into a valuable role on possibly the best team in the majors, and it's time to acknowledge his importance.