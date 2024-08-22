Yankees Star 'Real Close' To Returning To Lineup, Per Team Insider
The New York Yankees could get a major boost in the middle of their lineup in the very near future.
New York got some unfortunate news recently as All-Star utility man Jazz Chisholm Jr. suffered an elbow injury. There was some real fear initially that he could miss significant time with a UCL injury, but it was recommended that he rest and exercise to help fix the ailment.
He made a bold prediction that he would be available to return right when his 10-day Injured List stay was up. This seemed like it wouldn't be a real possibility, but it sounds like he may have been on to something. Chisholm reportedly is close to a return, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"Jazz Chisholm Jr. is 'real close to a return,' Aaron Boone said," Hoch said.
Chisholm was placed on the 10-day Injured List on August 14th so he should be eligible to come off very soon. The fact that Boone already is saying that he is close to a return should be a welcomed sight to New York fans.
The Yankees acquired him ahead of the trade deadline to add an offensive boost to the infield and he certainly has provided that. The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games before going down with his elbow injury and launched seven home runs, drove in 11 runs, stole five bases, and was slashing .316/.361/.702 in the small sample size.
If he can continue his hot streak once he returns, New York will be in good shape.
