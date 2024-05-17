Yankees Star To Reach Major Milestone In Recovery Showing Return Is Near
The New York Yankees have been great so far this season but they haven't been at full strength.
This idea should be a scary thought for opposing teams. New York is the only team in the American League with 30 wins and it hasn't even had two of its best players available for a single game yet. Both Gerrit Cole and D.J. LeMahieu have missed the entire season to this point but both are making progress.
New York certainly will get better when both can return and it sounds like it may not be long until LeMahieu is back on the field. The All-Star utility man even will begin a rehab assignment on Friday night with the Double-A Somerset Patriots, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"D.J. LeMahieu starts a rehab assignment with Somerset tonight," Kirschner said.
LeMahieu should give the Yankees a massive boost right when he can return. He not only will help the Yankees' offense, but he also likely will be the club's everyday third baseman. LeMahieu has been dealing with a tough foot injury and started a rehab assignment before but his injury persisted.
Hopefully, this time he is fully ready to go and will be able to get fully up to speed. Yankees fans certainly should be excited about the team's performance so far this season and the eventual return of LeMahieu only should help add on to this fact.
New York hasn't won a World Series title since 2009 but 2024 could end up being the year.
