Yankees Star Will Land Large Deal As Teams Will 'Gladly Overlook' Struggles
There will be plenty of decisions that need to be made by the New York Yankees this upcoming offseason.
Yankees superstar Juan Soto has been the most talked about upcoming free agent but he won't be the only important player available on the open market. New York All-Star closer Clay Holmes has had an up-and-down season, but teams will "gladly overlook" recent struggles and could hand him a large deal this winter, according to CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"Clay Holmes, (right-handed pitcher), Yankees," Anderson said. "Holmes blowing more saves this season than in the last two combined has received ample press. Our Mike Axisa recently explained why that tidbit is somewhat misleading. We think teams will gladly overlook it this winter to sign Holmes."
Holmes' overall numbers look fantastic this season. The 31-year-old has a career-high 28 saves to go along with a 2.72 ERA and 60-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 53 innings pitched. While he has been great overall, he also is leading Major League Baseball with 10 blown saves in 54 total appearances.
He will enter free agency at the end of the season and certainly will be one of the top bullpen options available. The Yankees likely would be happy to bring him back to town, but he may end up being too expensive. New York's focus will be retaining Soto and Holmes may have priced himself out of what the Yankees are willing to spend.
Hopefully, he can continue to shine down the stretch. But, then he'll be someone to watch for this winter.
