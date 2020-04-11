Courtesy of Baseball-Reference's simulation of the 2020 regular season, Yankees fans have an opportunity to check in every day on how the Bombers would have been doing had the COVID-19 pandemic never occurred.

Through the first 15 games of the year – as of a road win against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday – New York has a 10-5 record and leads the American League East.

Baseball-Reference is using data from 'Out of the Park Baseball 21' – a dynasty-building online game rooted in modern intelligence and depth to make accurate predictions. It's been a team effort thus far for New York, but several individuals have roared out of the gates, popping up at the top of several big-league leaderboards.

For instance, Miguel Andújar – who's played in 10 of the Yankees 15 simulated contests – is leading all of Major League Baseball in batting average (.439) as well as OPS (1.174). His slugging percentage – with seven of his 18 hits going for extra bases, including two home runs – is ranked fifth in all of baseball (.732) while his on base percentage (.442) is fourth.

Despite expanding his defensive versatility this spring, setting himself up to spend time in the outfield this season, Andújar's appearances in the simulation have been limited to designated hitter along with an occasional start at third base.

With Andújar at designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton has been the Yankees' everyday left fielder. Evidently, within this simulation, Stanton has completely healed from the Grade 1 calf strain that he suffered in Spring Training. The slugger has mashed seven home runs and played in all 15 games thus far. His seven long balls are tied for second-most in baseball, one behind Oakland's Marcus Semien.

Stanton and Andújar are tied with 13 runs batted in. Gleyber Torres – who has six home runs – leads the team with 14.

On the mound, new ace Gerrit Cole has made three starts and finds himself situated on several leaderboards as well.

Through 19 2/3 innings pitched, Cole has struck out 30 batters – fourth among the league's best starting pitchers. The right-hander has posted a 4.53 ERA and presently has a 1-1 record.

What's even more impressive, however, is that in those three starts – facing a total of 84 batters – he hasn't issued a single walk.

Although his ERA is steep (6.59), Jonathan Loaisiga has been one of the league's best strikeout pitchers in this sim. The right-hander has struck out 22 batters across three starts of his own (13 2/3 innings pitched). His strikeout-per-nine rate of 14.5 ranks second in all of baseball – Cole is fifth (13.7).

Just a few weeks ago, Yankees' pitching coach Matt Blake told reporters that Loaisiga would have factored into New York's rotation heavily should the season have started on time.

New York's hot start puts them in a good position to do some damage in Baseball-Reference's simulation. In 2019, the Yankees started out 6-9 through their first 15 games, finishing April strong before a 20-7 performance in the month of May.

