SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

The Yankees Are Starting to Look 'Scary' Again

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — What a difference one week makes.

Last Tuesday, after the Yankees dropped their fifth game in a row and fell to .500, first baseman Luke Voit made the following assessment of New York's recent play.   

"I feel like teams aren't really scared of us right now," Voit said. "It's a sad thing because we're the New York Yankees."

At that point, following another debilitating loss to the Blue Jays, the Bombers had fallen in 15 of their last 20 games. New York had several key contributors on the injured list with no dates set for their return and with three weeks remaining in the season, a preseason favorite to contend for a championship found itself clinging to the final seed in the American League postseason race.

READ: Yankees Hit Rock Bottom Giving Up 10 Runs in Nightmare Sixth Inning in Loss to Blue Jays

As the sun rose one week later, the narrative for those in pinstripes has changed across the board.

New York has now won five games in a row, is firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball and is starting to get some pieces back from injury.

Standout third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga are both expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's series opener with the Blue Jays. Further, both sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are inching closer to their return to the Yankees' starting lineup, taking live at-bats at the club's alternate site.

Ask outfielder Clint Frazier about the state of the team? It's a ball club that's beginning to look "scary" again.

"We’re going to be scary if we get those guys back because we are a really good team and we’re only going to get better with the additions of those big guys coming back," Frazier said on Sunday.

Urshela had missed much of the last two weeks nursing a bone spur in his right elbow. Bringing him back allows DJ LeMahieu to return to second base, joining Gleyber Torres up the middle and subsequently restoring New York's starting infield back to full strength.

READ: How Gleyber Torres' Glasses Continue to Spark Yankees' Success

Judge and Stanton have both eclipsed their expected timetables on the IL—working back from Grade 1 lower leg muscle strains—but both are expected to rejoin the big-league club before the end of the week.

"We’re happy. We can’t wait to get those guys back to have more of a dangerous lineup," Torres explained after Sunday's victory over Baltimore. "When the team stays healthy, we do a lot of damage so we’re so excited to get those guys back and continue to compete and win games."

Coming out of Monday's off day, the final off day on New York's regular season schedule, the Yankees sit in the seventh spot in the American League pennant race. With seven more games to play against the Blue Jays, including a trio of contests starting on Tuesday night, New York has a chance to climb multiple spots in the standings as the clock ticks closer to the club's regular season finale.

READ: Clint Frazier Has 'Earned a Significant Role' With Yankees While Filling in For Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton

Seven days ago, the Bombers' clubhouse was frustrated, blowing late leads and struggling to put runs on the board. Now, as Frazier exclaimed over the weekend, the Yankees are "headed upwards" at the perfect time.

"When the season started, a lot of guys had us picked to be a contender and a team that had a chance to go out there and win," he explained. "To get a fully healthy lineup is really good for us, it’s good for the fan base, it’s good for the every day swagger we bring to the field because we do have a lot of scary guys in the lineup that are missing. That does put a lot more pressure on teams than whenever they’re not in there."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Gleyber Torres' Glasses Continue to Spark Yankees' Success

Since Gleyber Torres put glasses on, the New York Yankees have won five games in a row and the shortstop has no plans of taking off his good luck charm soon

Max Goodman

Clint Frazier Has 'Earned a Significant Role' With Yankees While Filling in For Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier has earned more playing time this season with his performance on both sides of the ball, manager Aaron Boone said

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gio Urshela Expected to Return From Injured List on Tuesday

New York Yankees' third baseman Gio Urshela is expected to return from the injured list on Tuesday, a return from injury that has manager Aaron Boone excited

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Twirls Two-Hit Complete-Game Shutout Against Orioles

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole pitched a complete-game shutout on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles with just two hits allowed in a seven-inning game

Max Goodman

Luke Voit Powers Yankees to Win With Two Home Runs, Ties Major League Lead

Luke Voit hit two homers on Friday night to power the New York Yankees to the victory over the Orioles. He is now tied with Mike Trout for the MLB home run lead

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Could Return To Yankees By Next Weekend

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees could both be back from injury and off the injured list before next weekend, manager Aaron Boone says

Max Goodman

Clarke Schmidt Is the Future of the Yankees' Rotation

Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees top pitching prospect, recently made his MLB debut. Through visualization and confidence, he's the future of New York's rotation

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN

How Gleyber Torres is Using His 'Good Luck' Glasses to Turn the Yankees' Season Around

New York Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres wore his good luck glasses as a superstition on Wednesday night, having his best game of the 2020 MLB season in a win

Max Goodman

Yankees' James Paxton Suffers Setback in Return From Injury

New York Yankees' James Paxton suffered a setback on Wednesday, feeling soreness in his left arm as he works back from the injured list with a forearm strain

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Praises Deivi García: 'About As Complete of a Repertoire As You Can Have'

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gave rookie Deivi Garcia some high praise this week. Garcia, a top pitching prospect, made his MLB debut a few weeks ago

Max Goodman