The Yankees Are Starting to Look 'Scary' Again

NEW YORK — What a difference one week makes.

Last Tuesday, after the Yankees dropped their fifth game in a row and fell to .500, first baseman Luke Voit made the following assessment of New York's recent play.

"I feel like teams aren't really scared of us right now," Voit said. "It's a sad thing because we're the New York Yankees."

At that point, following another debilitating loss to the Blue Jays, the Bombers had fallen in 15 of their last 20 games. New York had several key contributors on the injured list with no dates set for their return and with three weeks remaining in the season, a preseason favorite to contend for a championship found itself clinging to the final seed in the American League postseason race.

As the sun rose one week later, the narrative for those in pinstripes has changed across the board.

New York has now won five games in a row, is firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball and is starting to get some pieces back from injury.

Standout third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga are both expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's series opener with the Blue Jays. Further, both sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are inching closer to their return to the Yankees' starting lineup, taking live at-bats at the club's alternate site.

Ask outfielder Clint Frazier about the state of the team? It's a ball club that's beginning to look "scary" again.



"We’re going to be scary if we get those guys back because we are a really good team and we’re only going to get better with the additions of those big guys coming back," Frazier said on Sunday.

Urshela had missed much of the last two weeks nursing a bone spur in his right elbow. Bringing him back allows DJ LeMahieu to return to second base, joining Gleyber Torres up the middle and subsequently restoring New York's starting infield back to full strength.

Judge and Stanton have both eclipsed their expected timetables on the IL—working back from Grade 1 lower leg muscle strains—but both are expected to rejoin the big-league club before the end of the week.

"We’re happy. We can’t wait to get those guys back to have more of a dangerous lineup," Torres explained after Sunday's victory over Baltimore. "When the team stays healthy, we do a lot of damage so we’re so excited to get those guys back and continue to compete and win games."

Coming out of Monday's off day, the final off day on New York's regular season schedule, the Yankees sit in the seventh spot in the American League pennant race. With seven more games to play against the Blue Jays, including a trio of contests starting on Tuesday night, New York has a chance to climb multiple spots in the standings as the clock ticks closer to the club's regular season finale.

Seven days ago, the Bombers' clubhouse was frustrated, blowing late leads and struggling to put runs on the board. Now, as Frazier exclaimed over the weekend, the Yankees are "headed upwards" at the perfect time.

"When the season started, a lot of guys had us picked to be a contender and a team that had a chance to go out there and win," he explained. "To get a fully healthy lineup is really good for us, it’s good for the fan base, it’s good for the every day swagger we bring to the field because we do have a lot of scary guys in the lineup that are missing. That does put a lot more pressure on teams than whenever they’re not in there."

