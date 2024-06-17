Yankees' Struggling Infielder Becomes Surprising Candidate in MLB All-Star Voting
With the best record in Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees should be well-represented at the All-Star Game.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic provided an update of the American League's All-Star balloting, and the Bronx Bombers' usual suspects are all present. The dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are by far the leading vote getters in the American League, regardless of position, and are almost a lock to start in the outfield. Giancarlo Stanton has the second-most votes for designated hitters, Jose Trevino ranks third for catchers, Anthony Volpe ranks third for shortstops, and Anthony Rizzo ranks fourth for first basemen.
Wait, Anthony Rizzo?
The Yankees' 34-year-old first baseman has struggled greatly this season, with a .223/.289/.341 slash line, an 84 wRC+, and -0.4 fWAR. He has only five hits in 54 plate appearances in June, and even sustained a possibly concerning injury on Sunday against the Red Sox.
Despite this, Yankee fans have showed their support for Rizzo by accumulating 269,056 votes in the All-Star ballot. He only trails Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays (the leading vote-getter with 746,031), Ryan Mountcastle of the Orioles (693,594 votes), and Josh Naylor of the Guardians (404,389 votes).
One of the most popular figures on the team, Rizzo is highly valued by the Yankees due to his clubhouse leadership, positive interactions with fans, and successful community work. But his declining production both at the plate and in the field have possibly put his job in danger, with the team evaluating numerous replacements; this ranges from prospects within the organization to trade candidates on opposing teams. Rizzo may also be a free agent after the season, as the Yankees have a $17 million club option for 2025 that they can decline.
But even with his below-average play this season and uncertain future in the Bronx, Rizzo's role as a fan favorite on the strongest team in the majors has allowed him to garner legitimate consideration for the prestigious Midsummer Classic. Hopefully, this support from the fans can give Rizzo the confidence he needs to break out of his slump and get into a groove for the second half of the year.