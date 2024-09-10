Yankees’ Struggling Infielder Could Miss Rest of Season
The New York Yankees finally called up top prospect outfielder Jasson Dominguez on Monday. As a result, a struggling veteran landed on the shelf.
The Yankees announced that infielder DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to September 6th with a right hip impingement.
Manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media and revealed that LeMahieu's hip issue had been "lingering" for a couple weeks. Boone is unsure if LeMahieu will be able to return this season from the injury. At this point, it could be the last of LeMahieu in 2024 after an injury riddled and disappointing campaign.
LeMahieu, 36, is in the fourth year of a six-year, $90 million contract that he signed ahead of the 2021 season. The infielder has only played in one game in September and has struggled mightily at the plate this year. In 2024, he has only suited up for 67 games and is slashing .204/.269/.259 in just 201 at-bats.
Nicknamed "the Machine" for his prowess at the plate, LeMahieu’s struggles this year have been heavily scrutinized. LeMahieu started the year on the IL with a non-displaced fracture in his right foot after fouling a ball off of it in spring training. He did not make his season debut until May 28th.
The Yankees also activated infielder and super utility man Jon Berti from the 60-day IL. Berti, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins in a three-team trade back in March, has struggled with his own injuries this year. He has been out since late-May with a left calf strain.
New York also designated left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz for assignment. Misiewicz appeared in just one game for the Yankees, throwing a scoreless inning against the Orioles on June 19th.