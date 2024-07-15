Yankees’ Struggling Outfielder Sends Four-Word Message on Game-Deciding Blunder
The New York Yankees’ final game before the All-Star break sums up where they’re at right now.
The Yankees were down 3-2 entering the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Then rookie Ben Rice hit a three-run home run in the final frame, which initially looked like it would be the perfect way for New York to snatch some momentum heading into the break.
Then came the collapse.
Closer Clay Holmes walked two hitters and conceded one hit in the bottom of the ninth while also recording two outs.
Then Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe botched a routine ground ball that should have ended the game, which made the score 5-4.
Holmes proceeded to get Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins to hit a lazy fly ball to left field. But Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo misread the ball by taking a step inward, then lost his footing as the ball sailed over his head thus giving Baltimore a 6-5 walk-off win.
Verdugo took full blame for the defeat postgame.
“This one’s on me,” Verdugo told reporters postgame, per YES Network.
When asked what went into him losing his footing, Verdugo said, “Just trying to catch up ground that I gave away.
“Just trying to do anything I can to get to it,” he added.
Verdugo was also asked to assess the first half of his 2024 season.
“Started off slow, caught fire, hit a wall again. So it has been up and down,” Verdugo responded.
“But I think overall, where the team is at, it has been a really good first half.”
Considering New York’s brutal downward spiral over the past month, it’s easy to forget that they still boast the fourth-best winning percentage in baseball.
The Yankees were one out away from completing a three-game sweep over the team they're fighting with for the AL East lead. And instead of entering the All-Star break with a one-game advantage over Baltimore, they now trail by this deficit. It's a promising sign that New York took the series, but a sweep was much-needed given the month-long swoon they have endured.