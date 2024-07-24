Yankees Suggested As Destination For Powerful Giants All-Star Slugger
The New York Yankees need to find a way to improve the offense over the next week if they want to have any chance of making a deep playoff run this year.
New York has less than a week to pull off a trade or two with the deadline set to pass on July 30th. The Yankees have the means to add ahead of the deadline and just need to find the best option. New York has multiple holes across the roster and likely won't be able to fill them all with external options.
The Yankees should be prioritizing either first or third base and need to add someone who can take some pressure off of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. One player who was suggested as a possible target to do just that is San Francisco Giants star third baseman Matt Chapman by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Yankees presumably will have to assume guys with track records who are in their primes like Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres will regain some semblance of form, and hope that Giancarlo Stanton will produce as he did before his annual injury," Heyman said. "A third baseman looks like a must, with Luis Rengifo, Jonathan India, Matt Chapman, and Isaac Paredes among potential targets."
Chapman was mentioned as a fit for the Yankees so much this past offseason and he still would help. He has 13 home runs and 43 RBIs this year while still providing stellar defense from the hot corner. He also has 25 doubles in 99 games played.
The offense isn't getting it done right now and needs an upgrade.
