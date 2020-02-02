Current, Former Yankees Celebrate Super Bowl LIV in Miami This Weekend

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us and for Yankees fans, a few familiar faces made it to Miami for this weekend's festivities.

Members of the Yankees organization will report to the club's Spring Training facility in Tampa in less than two weeks. This weekend, however, Aaron Judge is celebrating Super Bowl weekend in Miami before baseball season begins.

Judge was spotted at a Fanatics Super Bowl party Saturday. The 6-foot-7 outfielder took a photo with Emmett Smith, towering over the three-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Judge also ran into Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy at the airport on his way to Miami -- Dungy posted this picture to Twitter with Judge and his family.

From a current member of the Yanks, to someone who just retired, CC Sabathia was also in Miami this weekend.

The former Yankee left-hander reunited with former teammates Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada, along with Tino Martinez.

Sabathia called the group of former Bronx Bombers "big brothers," taking a moment to congratulate Jeter again on his recent Baseball Hall of Fame election.

The southpaw ended up at the same party as Judge on Saturday evening, snagging a photo with Shaquille O'Neal. In response to the photo, Sabathia called the Los Angeles Lakers all-time great his hero, admitting he makes him look small.

O'Neal -- a four-time NBA champion, Hall of Famer and seven-footer -- does indeed have a few inches on the former hurler (Sabathia is listed at 6-foot-6).

Finally, Alex Rodriguez spent some time with Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Miami native called it a dream come true playing catch with Marino -- "Dan the Man," as A-Rod called him, spent his entire 17-year NFL career at the helm of the Miami Dolphins' offense.

Rodriguez's fiancée Jennifer Lopez is scheduled to perform during the renowned Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. It's safe to say Rodriguez, and perhaps some fellow members of the Yankees family, will also be in attendance.

