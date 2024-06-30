Yankees' Superstar Expects to Receive Additional Testing on Injured Hand
The New York Yankees might not be out of the woods just yet.
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto's X-Rays on his injured right hand came back negative on Saturday, but he told reporters the following day that he could be headed for an MRI or CT scan on Monday when the Yankees return to New York.
Soto shared that he felt pain and weakness during batting practice on Saturday and couldn't really grip a bat. This led to him being scratched from the lineup yesterday. However, he is feeling much better on Sunday, and was receiving treatment with a hope of playing today. But that didn't happen, at least at first, which meant he would likely still be undergoing imaging on Monday's off day to determine the severity of his hand issue.
Update: In a shocking turn of events, Soto was a late addition to the Yankees' lineup on Sunday and smashed a single in his first at-bat. This is a great sign for his injury status, but there is still a possibility that he could receive more testing on Monday in New York.
This is the second time in three weeks that Soto has dealt with an injury scare after dealing with elbow inflammation that kept him sidelined from June 7-9 during the Yankees' weekend series against the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers.
Soto scored on a heads up play on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, where he just got his right hand across the plate. But it came at a bit of a cost via his latest injury.
The Yankees have hit a major rut in June, and the entire lineup has been collectively slumping with the exception of AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge. The team cannot afford to lose Soto for any extended period of time, especially with DH Giancarlo Stanton hitting the IL last weekend.
Time will tell whether Soto is able to dodge something serious, but all appears to be well at the moment since he wound up entering the lineup at the eleventh hour on Sunday.