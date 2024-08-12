Yankees Superstar 'Extremely Likely' To Land Mega Deal Making Move Tough
The New York Yankees will have a very difficult decision to make in the near future.
New York is among the top teams in baseball and has a shot to make team history this year. The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009 but this could be their year. New York has talent all over the roster and could do something special.
While this is the case, New York will have tough decisions to make after the season. The most important one certainly will be about the future of superstar slugger Juan Soto. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and although the Yankees want him, he will be expensive.
Soto is "extremely likely" to surpass a contract worth over $460 million, according to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"At this point, it is extremely likely the present-day value of Soto's contract will exceed the $460M present-day value of the deal Shohei Ohtani signed last winter," Miller said. "It's really just a question of which of the two New York teams is more willing to make him the highest-paid player in baseball."
Soto will land one of the biggest contracts in baseball history and he certainly is worth it. He is a true star and still is young. New York acquiring him has completely transformed the club for the better. Losing him would be devastating but it will come down to dollars. The Yankees have money to spend but the cost will be a real question mark when the winter rolls around.
