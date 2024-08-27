Yankees Superstar Juan Soto Dodges Question About Upcoming Free Agency
Where will Juan Soto play in 2025?
This will be the biggest question in Major League Baseball over the next few months. The New York Yankees certainly want to keep him, but at this point, it's unclear what will happen. It's far too early to know what Soto will do but it is clear that he will land a historic contract.
New York can afford him and likely will offer him a mammoth contract but it will have competition. The Yankees' biggest competition likely will be the New York Mets but a reunion with the Washington Nationals was mentioned as a dark-horse option recently.
The Yankees took on the Nationals and Soto was asked about the possibility of re-signing with Washington and he didn't close any doors, according to the NY Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips.
"Juan Soto was asked for his response to Nationals fans who may ask him to come back as a free agent," Phillips said. "Right now, I'm playing for the Yankees," Soto said. "I'm happy where I'm at, and we'll see what happens."
It's unsurprising that Soto hasn't closed any doors. There are going to be plenty of teams interested in him this winter and the more that are involved, the higher the overall cost will end up being.
Soto began his big league career with Washington and won a World Series with the club. The Nationals already have been willing to offer Soto a massive contract and may try to do so again.
More MLB: Surprising Yankees Standout Performer Suggested As Demotion Option