Yankees Superstar Linked To Surprising AL Contender In Free Agency
Will the New York Yankees be able to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto this upcoming offseason?
New York is looking like one of the best teams in baseball again and one of the biggest reasons why has been the success of Soto. He clearly has been a game-changer for the Yankees in 2024 and it would be devastating if he were to leave the team in free agency at the end of the season.
Both sides have said all of the right things so far and it seems like the partnership has been beneficial for both parties. While this is the case, the Yankees and Soto both will have to make a business decision this upcoming winter. Soto is going to land a historic contract because he is a generational player and the Yankees will have competition to sign him. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer even mentioned the Texas Rangers as an unlikely option.
"Though other teams such as the Rangers, (Washington Nationals), (San Francisco Giants), and Toronto Blue Jays have been floated as fits for Soto, his free agency seems destined to be a New York-based battle between the Yankees and (New York Mets)," Rymer said. "Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner may not have helped his cause by whining about 'unsustainable' payrolls in May, but there should already be money earmarked for Soto. Given how much the team has come off its books this winter, it might even be possible to sign him and not have to subsequently live with a skyrocketed payroll."
The Yankees look to be the favorites for Soto, but it's clear other teams will have a shot to speak with him as well. Texas hasn't had the season it hoped for, but it won a World Series in 2023, and landing Soto undoubtedly would put it back in contention immediately. If Soto were to leave, staying in the American League with Texas would be a disaster.
