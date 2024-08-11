Yankees' Superstar Slugger Achieves Impressive Milestone vs Rangers
Juan Soto's list of accolades is continuing to grow.
The New York Yankees' superstar hit both his 29th and 30th home runs of the season on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the third time in his career that he's hit at least 30 long balls. However, the 29th round-tripper deserves special recognition, as it allowed Soto to do something that usually takes other players an entire career to accomplish.
When Soto deposited an Andrew Heaney fastball into the right field bleachers in the third inning, he became just the 80th player since 1998 to hit a home run against all 30 major league teams, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. He is the 18th active player to do this, and the fourth to accomplish it this season; teammate Giancarlo Stanton had also joined the club on April 10 against the Miami Marlins.
What sets Soto apart from everyone else, though, is how fast it took him to do it. He did it in just seven seasons, and is only 25 years old, in the middle of his prime.
It is worth mentioning that the feat may become easier to accomplish in the future due to MLB now allowing every team to play against one another during a single season; prior to 2023, interleague play was rotated on a division basis. Regardless, this is also a feat that can't be done without changing teams during a career (which obviously means players like Derek Jeter couldn't do it and Aaron Judge currently can't do it); Soto has played on the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres prior to donning the pinstripes.
Regardless, Soto did the best possible thing to celebrate his milestone homer: hit another one in the seventh inning. Aaron Judge followed with one of his own (the 299th of his career), and the back-to-back shots wound up as the decisive plays in the Bronx Bombers' 8-7 victory.
The Yankees are now tied with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East with a 70-49 record. After taking two-of-three from the defending World Series champion Rangers, they will begin a three-game series against the inept Chicago White Sox on Monday.