Yankees Superstar Surprisingly Linked To NL Contender In Possible Stunner
There already is speculation and rumors swirling about where superstar slugger Juan Soto will end up landing ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
The New York Yankees star clearly will be the top player on the open market and that means there will be a lot of competition for his services. New York wants to keep him and still is the most likely option for him, but other teams will be involved in the sweepstakes and the New York Post's Jon Heyman gave the Los Angeles Dodgers the third-best odds to sign Soto.
"Soto bidding war: Yankees even money," Heyman said. "I'm sticking with the (New York Mets) at five-to-one, second choice. That doesn't leave a lot of room for anybody else. Everybody else is considered a long shot in my book. I have the (Los Angeles Dodgers at 15-to-1, the (San Francisco Giants) at 20-to-1, (the Toronto Blue Jays) at 25-to-1, and the (Philadelphia Phillies), (Boston Red Sox), (Chicago Cubs), and (Washington Nationals)."
If the Dodgers somehow could land Soto, that would be an absolute shock. The Dodgers already have expensive players on the roster -- like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman -- so it would be a shock if they could afford Soto as well.
The Yankees slugger likely will get the second-most expensive contract in Major League Baseball behind just Ohtani. If the Dodgers somehow could find a way to sign him, that would be a scary thought for every other team in baseball
