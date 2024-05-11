Yankees Superstar To Reach Another Milestone In His Recovery On Saturday
The New York Yankees can't wait to have superstar pitcher Gerrit Cole back on the mound.
Cole hasn't appeared in a game yet this season due to an elbow injury, but it sounds like he's making progress. He recently returned to a mound and is scheduled to throw his third bullpen on Saturday, according to the New York Post Sports' Greg Joyce.
"Gerrit Cole is scheduled to throw a bullpen (Saturday) (his third) and then will likely stay back in Tampa to throw another at the Yankees' player development complex," Joyce said.
Cole will give the Yankees a major boost soon but it will still be a little bit of time until he can get back on the mound. At one point it seemed like he could return toward the end of May but now the timeline is looking more like mid-to-late June.
The Yankees currently are just a half-game back of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East and should significantly improve in the near future. Cole's return certainly will help but he's not the only player nearing a return.
Fellow All-Star D.J LeMahieu should be back on the field soon and young slugger Jasson Domínguez isn't very far from a return himself.
Things seem to be looking up for the Yankees and the imminent return of Cole should be the biggest thing giving Yankees fans hope right now about a possible deep postseason run this year.
