Yankees Surprise Blockbuster Trade Would Land Blue Jays’ Four-Time All-Star
The New York Yankees need to add some more firepower to the offense and the next few days should be interesting.
New York is in win-now mode. The Yankees have struggled lately, but they have made a massive investment in this roster and therefore they can't let them go down without a fight. New York needs to give Aaron Judge and Juan Soto a little help and the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggested that it gives the Toronto Blue Jays a call about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"Try for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.," Heyman said. "Maybe they can get by at first base with eager rookie Ben Rice, and no one thinks the Jays — who apparently even are reluctant to trade Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman — will trade Guerrero with a year of control to go, especially not to their divisional nemesis. But it’s worth asking. Major upgrades should be the goal."
While Guerrero would be an unlikely option, he is the type of upgrade that could do wonders for the middle of the Yankees' order. He's a near .300 hitter who by season's end could approach 25 home runs and 100 RBIs.
New York has Judge and Soto, but the rest of the offense has struggled around them lately. Landing Guerrero would be great -- especially because he is under team control next year too -- but shouldn't be considered likely. The Yankees likely would have to part with both Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones just to get the conversation started. Plus it would be surprising if the Blue Jays traded their biggest star to one of their biggest rivals.
