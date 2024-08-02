Yankees Surprisingly Already Linked To Braves Star In Free Agency
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline barely is behind us but that isn't stopping some from talking about free agency.
Free agency will be one of the next big topics across Major League Baseball but there still is a few months left of the regular season. There's a lot of baseball left this season and the playoffs so free agency isn't going to be here anytime soon.
Despite this, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of "way-to-early" landing spots for some of the top expected free agents and had the New York Yankees as a fit for Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried.
"If Carlos Rodón's six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees is the model for talented yet not always healthy lefties, then so be it," Rymer said. "That should be Fried's target. Freddie Freeman's departure is a warning to Atlanta fans not to put too much hope in a reunion on the open market. Any number of usual-suspect big spenders could get in on Fried, including the Yankees, (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Francisco Giants) and (Boston Red Sox)."
New York would love to add another frontline starter and was linked to multiple players ahead of the trade deadline. Adding someone like Fried would be great, but likely only happens in free agency if the Yankees were to miss out on Juan Soto.
Soto will be the Yankees' top priority and will be offered a historic contract. If he were to sign elsewhere, that could free up some money for someone like Fried, but we will have to see what happens with Soto first.
More MLB: Yankees Linked To Astros Superstar In 'Way-Too Early' Free Agent Ranking