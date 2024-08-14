Yankees Surprisingly DFA Hurler Just Weeks After Acquiring Him
The New York Yankees clearly aren't liking what they are seeing from one of the players they acquired ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York made a handful of moves and attempted to bolster the bullpen by acquiring right-hander Enyel De Los Santos in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Things didn't pan out and the Yankees designated him for assignment on Wednesday, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Yankees announced today that infielder Oswald Peraza and right-hander Will Warren have been recalled to the active roster," McDonald said. "One spot was opened by infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. landing on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 13, with a left elbow sprain. That injury and Chisholm’s expected IL placement were both previously reported. The other roster spot was opened by right-hander Enyel De Los Santos being designated for assignment. Additionally, the Yanks added that righty Lou Trivino will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset."
De Los Santos only made five appearances with the Yankees before the move and had a 14.21 ERA. He had a 5-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and allowed 10 earned runs in just 6 1/3 innings pitched. He made 44 appearances with San Diego and had a 4.46 ERA before being traded to the Yankees.
The Yankees did the right thing in looking for some bullpen help but things just didn't work out this time. Hopefully, he finds another opportunity soon and can get back on track.
More MLB: Yankees Could Land All-Star Starter Who Surprisingly Could Become Available