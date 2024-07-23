Yankees Surprisingly Listed As Landing Spot For Rival's Top Young Star
The New York Yankees could use a massive boost and surely will get creative over the next week.
New York has been in a tough spot lately but a strong trade deadline could change its fortunes, The Yankees' offense needs an upgrade with either first or third base being the most likely options to bolster at the trade deadline.
One player who New York surprisingly was listed as a possible landing spot for -- although unlikely -- was Tampa Bay Rays rising star Isaac Paredes by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"Would the Rays trade a 25-year-old All-Star under team control through 2027? It's going to take a gigantic prospect package to even get the conversation going, but if history is any indication, Tampa Bay is always open for business if the price is right, and Isaac Paredes' salary will rise substantially beginning in 2025," Gleeman and Britton. His inclusion on this list is perhaps a moot point, but if Paredes were made available he'd be the market's top combination of present value and future team-controlled upside as a right-handed slugger around whom lineups can be built. Potential landing spots: Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, (and) New York Yankees."
Paredes makes sense because he is a 25-year-old All-Star under team control who immediately would be New York's best option at either first or third base. A deal shouldn't be considered likely by any means though because the Rays are a division rival and it would be shocking to see them trade a rising young star like Paredes to one of their biggest rivals.
