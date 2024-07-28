Yankees Surprisingly Reunite With Cubs Stud In Possible Trade By Insider
It would be a little surprising at this point if the New York Yankees didn't add to the starting rotation in the coming days.
New York's rotation was considered to be one of the best in baseball early on this season but it has regressed over the last six weeks or so. The Yankees' rotation hasn't been in a great spot and it wouldn't be shocking if changes were coming.
The Yankees have been linked to a handful of players already and The Athletic's Jim Bowden called a reunion with Jameson Taillon "possible."
"Despite the (Chicago Cubs) being within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, they've told teams they are selling and have offered Taillon," Bowden said. "They are looking to improve both their overall offense and bullpen for next year and beyond. A return to the Yankees is possible for the 32-year-old righty."
Taillon spent two seasons with the Yankees in 2021 and 2022 and had a 4.08 ERA across 61 starts. He joined the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season and is having arguably the best season of his career this year. Taillon has made 17 starts so far this season and has a 2.96 ERA and 78-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
If the season were to end today. Taillon would set a new career-high in ERA. The Yankees have a real shot to make a deep playoff run this year and adding another hurler who wouldn't break the bank could help. Taillon could be that guy.
