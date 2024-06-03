Yankees Target Expected To Be Moved Making Blockbuster Deal Possible
How will the New York Yankees handle the 2024 Major League Baseball trade daedline?
New York currently has the best record in baseball and doesn't have any glaring holes on the roster. The Yankees are in a fantastic spot and don't need to make a splashy addition in order to compete for a World Series title this season.
The Yankees have a good shot of winning of their first title since 2009. But, while this is the case, they still like will make a move or two around the deadline to help with depth down the stretch. The bullpen is the most likely area the team likely will look to address.
New York has been linked to Miami Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott on multiple occasions already this season and it sounds like he will in fact be traded. The Athletic's Jim Bowden looked at each Major League Baseball franchise and suggested the Marlins would be sellers and Scott is one of the most likely players to be moved.
"Early trade deadline needs: The Marlins are trying to improve their overall offense with an emphasis on corner bats," Bowden said. "Players most likely traded: (left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott, (left-handed pitcher) Jesús Luzardo, (first baseman/designated hitter) Josh Bell."
Scott has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season and has a 1.57 ERA and 23-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 innings pitched so far.
New York's bullpen already is one of the best in baseball but landing someone like Scott could only take it to another level.
More MLB: Yankees Could Target White Sox Stud To Fill Biggest Need At Trade Deadline