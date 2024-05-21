Yankees Target Expected To Be Traded; Could New York Get Major Deal Done?
The New York Yankees have had one of the best bullpens in the league so far this season but another move or two could be coming.
New York currently has the second-best bullpen ERA at 2.69 and has been linked to multiple intriguing trade options as players who could help make it even better. One player who has been mentioned as an option on multiple occasions is Miami Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott.
It's unclear if the Yankees will be able to get a deal done, but it does sound like Scott will be traded, though, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Tanner Scott has converted five of six save opportunities and owns a 1.89 ERA over 19 appearances," Bowden said. "He will be the most sought-after Marlin in trade talks...Most likely to be traded: (left-handed pitcher) Tanner Scott, (left-handed pitcher) Jesús Luzardo, (first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell)."
Scott has been mentioned as a possibility for the Yankees multiple times already this season and it's not hard to see why. He has been fantastic this season for the Marlins and could give New York another high-leverage option for the back of the bullpen down the stretch if it could get a deal done ahead of the trade deadline.
Miami already has started its massive sell-off by dealing All-Star infielder Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Marlins make more moves soon. Scott could be on the way out and the Yankees should be giving Miami a call.
