After Signing Cole, Could Yankees Target Certain Catchers Via Free Agency?

New York moved mountains to put Gerrit Cole in pinstripes.

Tuesday night, at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, the Cole Sweepstakes came to an emphatic close as news broke about his record deal with the Yankees -- nine years, $324 million to be exact.

The Yankees were able to lure Cole away from other suitors in multiple ways, including going the extra mile (well, extra 3,000 miles to fly cross-country) to meet with the free-agent hurler in person before the Winter Meetings began. They even brought along their secret weapons, new pitching coach Matt Blake and former Yankee Andy Pettitte, to convince the Southern California native that New York is in tune with pitching analytics and that it's a tremendous place to be an ace.

It's one thing to make sure Cole signed -- mission accomplished for Brian Cashman, Hal Steinbrenner and the whole organization. But now that he's on the roster, the focus shifts to giving their ace everything he needs in order to succeed.

Pitchers can be quite particular about who they want behind the plate when they toe the rubber.

If you recall, another high-end starter in New York had an issue with his club's catchers this past season. In early September, Noah Syndergaard was unhappy with the Mets starting Wilson Ramos at catcher on days he took the mound. It escalated to the point where Syndergaard was 'livid' when he had to throw to Ramos rather than backups Rene Rivera or Tomas Nido.

Gerrit Cole isn't Thor. The moral of the story, however, is that some starters simply have more success with certain catchers. Whether it's a friendship, some sort of mental telepathy or pure coincidence, it's a proven statistical fact. Just check out Syndergaard's splits by catcher -- at that boiling point last season, his ERA was almost three runs higher with Ramos rather than with Nido (5.09 compared to 2.45).

In his career, Cole has pitched to 14 different backstops. Gary Sanchez and Kyle Higashioka, the only catchers presently on the Yankees 40-man roster, are not on that list.

Making an adjustment shouldn't be too difficult for Cole -- he's transitioned to a new team over the offseason once before. In fact, when he was traded from Pittsburgh to Houston after the 2017 season, the deal was announced on January 11 meaning he'll have more time to work with his new club's catchers before Opening Day this time around.

That being said, four catchers that Cole had substantial experience working with in the past are currently available on the free agent market -- six if you count Brian McCann, who announced his retirement after Atlanta's early postseason exit in October, and Chris Stewart who hasn't played since 2018.

Cole tossed to former Yankees Francisco Cervelli and Russell Martin during his tenure with the Pirates and recently had success with both Robinson Chirinos and Martin Maldonado with the Astros

Cole's Catcher Games Innings Pitched ERA Strikeouts SO/W Francisco Cervelli 42 243.0 3.37 207 3.39 Russell Martin 25 154.2 3.14 131 3.05 Martin Maldonado 18 116.2 2.47 176 6.77 Robinson Chirino 16 102.1 2.46 152 6.08

As you can see, he's had the most experience of this group with Cervelli but in terms of ERA and strikeout-to-walk-ratio, Maldonado has been -- arguably -- Cole's best backstop.

So, how does all of that compare to Gary Sanchez?

Sanchez, who's set for his fifth season as the Yankees backstop had six plate appearances against Cole in 2019. Therefore, although it's a small sample size, he's seen Cole pitch from up close before.

He went 0-3 with two strikeouts in Game 3 of the ALCS against the 29-year-old and then on April 9 (in Houston) had two hits including a two-RBI double against the right-hander.

On defense, and according to Statcast, Sanchez was toward the bottom of the league last season when it comes to pitch framing -- his -4 'Runs Extra Strikes' was 24 lower than Austin Hedges, who led the league. Maldonado and Cervelli were slightly better last season, tied at -1 Runs Extra Strikes, while Martin had the 12th-best among all catchers (6).

Further, Maldonado had the league's 12th-best average pop time on throws down to second -- 1.96 seconds situates him .05 seconds quicker than the league average. Cervelli was the next closest of this group, with Martin and Chirinos lagging behind upwards of two seconds.

With the way the Yankees' roster is configured, assuming New York added one of these catchers to fill a special backup role, Gary Sanchez spending time as the designated hitter every fifth day would likely force skipper Aaron Boone to put Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield.

Until Brett Gardner re-signs, which is reportedly imminent now that Cole put ink to paper on his deal, Aaron Judge and Mike Tauchman are the only other Yankee outfielders who started a significant amount of games in the outfield in 2019.

Perhaps by February, New York will bring in another backstop should Cole request familiarity or be superstitious about keeping the same guy behind the dish moving forward. Otherwise he and Sanchez -- as well as backup Kyle Higashioka -- will be spending quite a bit of time together during Spring Training.

