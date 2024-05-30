Yankees Target 'Most Likely To Be Traded' Making Blockbuster Deal Possible
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is two months away and there could be some serious star power on the move.
Speculation and rumors are starting to pick up about who could be on the move, and the New York Yankees will likely find themselves in plenty of conversations. New York arguably is the best team in the American League but there is still room for growth.
The Yankees have dealt with their fair share of injuries over the last few seasons so adding more depth with upside should be at the front of their mind. New York's bullpen is the likeliest area it will look to improve but adding more help to the rotation also could make some sense.
Gerrit Cole should be back in the near future and the rotation has been fantastic so far this season but the Yankees have a chance to do something special this season and should at least consider adding more depth just in case more injuries pop up.
One player who has popped up as a possible option for New York multiple times is Miami Marlins ace Jesús Luzardo. He has been in trade rumors over the last year and is under team control until 2027. It's unclear if the Yankees could get a deal done, but Luzardo is viewed as the "most likely" player to be traded at the deadline, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on the "Foul Territory" podcast.
"Luzardo to me is the most likely player to be traded," Rosenthal said. "The Marlins are going to keep going. They traded Luis Arráez. They're going to trade Luzardo as long as he stays healthy. He had that little flare-up physically earlier. But, he's gone."
New York's rotation has been great so far this season, but Luzardo still could make sense. He's making just over $5 million this season and is under team control for the next two seasons. The Yankees have been great, but a trade still could be on the way.
