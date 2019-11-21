yankees
Top Stories
News

Yankees Host Annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway

Max Goodman

New York teamed up with Krasdale Foods, handing out $25 dollar food vouchers to assist local families in preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

Lines stretching around Yankee Stadium on Thursday morning had one local asking who the Yankees were playing in the afternoon.

There was no baseball game inside -- just thousands of individuals outside the ballpark working together to ensure Bronx residents can have a festive, warm meal on Thanksgiving.

On two adjacent sides of Yankee Stadium, at Gate 2 and Gate 8, members of the Yankees organization along with representatives from Krasdale Foods spent the morning handing out certificates to local families. 

The first slip of paper was handed out 9:30 a.m. sharp and approximately 3,000 vouchers later, Christopher Guzman -- Advertising Director at Krasdale Foods -- said it was mission accomplished.

"We’ve been teaming up [with the Yankees] for a number of years now to provide certificates to help [local families] during the holidays," Guzman explained. "For us, it’s very important because we are from the Bronx and to be able to help the residents with the needs that they have, it’s incredible."

The vouchers can be redeemed at participating local Bronx-based C-Town and Bravo supermarkets. Guzman, taking a look back at how long the line was when the event began, revealed that some residents had been waiting in line since Wednesday night.

"There’s people waiting overnight to get the certificate," he recalled. "We realize there is a need and being able to help is priceless to us."

As for whether or not the event will happen again in 2020, Guzman and his team intend to continue the partnership with the Yankees for a very long time.

"We’re a 111-year-old company," he said. "I think for the next 111 years if we can be out here -- and I can be out here -- giving out vouchers, representing Krasdale Foods, then that’s what we’ll be doing. We’re here for the community and we plan to stay helping the community."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mariano Rivera Foundation Gala Benefits New Learning Center in New Rochelle

Max Goodman
5 3

Celebrities and sports icons joined in celebrating Rivera's HOF career and raise money for his work in the community.

What the Jacoby Ellsbury Release Means for the Yankees Moving Forward

Max Goodman
0

New York swallows $26 million by cutting the injury-plagued outfielder. Read more for what the decision could mean for who the Yankees target this offseason.

James Paxton: 2019 Season in Review

Max Goodman
1

On the anniversary of the trade that sent The Big Maple to the Bronx, Yankee Maven evaluates Paxton's first season in pinstripes

David Cone: Mariano Rivera's Legacy and if Derek Jeter Will Join Mo as Unanimous HOF Inductee

Max Goodman
0

David Cone provides his favorite Mariano Rivera memory and gives his take on if Derek Jeter will also go unanimously into the HOF.

Bernie Williams: Yankees Poised for World Series Run in 2020, Thoughts on Aaron Hicks' Injury

Max Goodman
0

The former Yankee center fielder gives his take on New York's current roster and if they can get over the "hump" next season and win a title.

Top Five MVP Seasons in Yankees History

Max Goodman
2

Take a look back at the top five MVP seasons in Bronx Bombers history.

Aaron Boone Runner-Up For AL Manager of the Year Award

Max Goodman
1

In a tight race, Boone falls just short to Minnesota's Rocco Baldelli.

Brian Cashman: Yankees are in on Cole and Strasburg

Max Goodman
0

Analyzing what Cashman told reporters on Monday at the General Manager Meetings.

Could CC Sabathia Convince Gerrit Cole to Come to New York?

Max Goodman
0

Watch as Max Goodman weighs in on Gerrit Cole's free agency and whether or not he's headed to the Yankees.

Masahiro Tanaka: 2019 Season in Review

Max Goodman
1

Read for an evaluation on how this Yankee right-hander performed in 2019.