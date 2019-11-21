Yankees Host Annual Thanksgiving Food Voucher Giveaway

New York teamed up with Krasdale Foods, handing out $25 dollar food vouchers to assist local families in preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

Lines stretching around Yankee Stadium on Thursday morning had one local asking who the Yankees were playing in the afternoon.

There was no baseball game inside -- just thousands of individuals outside the ballpark working together to ensure Bronx residents can have a festive, warm meal on Thanksgiving.

On two adjacent sides of Yankee Stadium, at Gate 2 and Gate 8, members of the Yankees organization along with representatives from Krasdale Foods spent the morning handing out certificates to local families.

The first slip of paper was handed out 9:30 a.m. sharp and approximately 3,000 vouchers later, Christopher Guzman -- Advertising Director at Krasdale Foods -- said it was mission accomplished.

"We’ve been teaming up [with the Yankees] for a number of years now to provide certificates to help [local families] during the holidays," Guzman explained. "For us, it’s very important because we are from the Bronx and to be able to help the residents with the needs that they have, it’s incredible."

The vouchers can be redeemed at participating local Bronx-based C-Town and Bravo supermarkets. Guzman, taking a look back at how long the line was when the event began, revealed that some residents had been waiting in line since Wednesday night.

"There’s people waiting overnight to get the certificate," he recalled. "We realize there is a need and being able to help is priceless to us."

As for whether or not the event will happen again in 2020, Guzman and his team intend to continue the partnership with the Yankees for a very long time.

"We’re a 111-year-old company," he said. "I think for the next 111 years if we can be out here -- and I can be out here -- giving out vouchers, representing Krasdale Foods, then that’s what we’ll be doing. We’re here for the community and we plan to stay helping the community."