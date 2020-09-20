SI.com
Yankees Tie Franchise Record With 12th Straight Win Over Red Sox

Max Goodman

BOSTON — Under the lights at Fenway Park on Saturday, the Yankees shut down the Red Sox, cruising to an 8-0 victory.

It wasn't just New York's 10th win in a row. The Bombers have now won 12-consecutive games against the club's arch nemesis and division rival. That ties a franchise record, a feat that's only been accomplished twice before in Yankees history.

New York hasn't lost to the Red Sox since Sept. 6, 2019. Last time the Yankees won a dozen games in a row against Boston was from August of 1952 to April of 1953. A stretch from 1927 to 1936 is the only other instance where the Yankees have dominated the rivalry to this extent.

Taking it one step further, the Bombers have now won 17 of their last 18 against the Red Sox since July 28, 2019. Pure one-sided domination.

Talk about having a team's number, Yankees' left-hander J.A. Happ continues to pitch well against the Red Sox. The southpaw delivered arguably the best single outing by a Yankees starting pitcher this season. He shoved eight scoreless innings, struck out nine and permitted four scattered base hits.

Happ is now 13-4 against Boston in his career. In eight starts against the Red Sox with the Yankees, the 14-year veteran has a spotless 6-0 record with a sparkling 2.39 ERA.

On offense, New York was driven by a three-hit performance from left fielder Clint Frazier. 

Taking full advantage of an opportunity to start in the outfield, even after sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have returned from injury, Frazier went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run to the opposite field and an RBI single. 

New York will look to set a new franchise record of 13 wins in a row on Sunday afternoon with rookie right-hander Deivi García on the mound.

