Yankees To Call Up Elite Prospect To Replace Jazz Chisholm, Per Insider
The New York Yankees have one of the best records in baseball but got a bad break recently with newcomer Jazz Chisholm Jr. going down with an elbow injury.
Chisholm joined the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline thanks to a trade with the Miami Marlins and has been just what New York has needed. He has shined in his role and has seen time at third base and in center field.
The Yankees needed a boost offensively at third base and Chisholm has been just that slashing .316/.361/.702 in 14 games with seven home runs, 11 RBIs, and five stolen bases.
It seems like the Yankees will end up losing Chisholm for at least a week or two and are calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza, according to El Extrabase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes.
"With Jazz Chisholm Jr. expected to be placed on the 10-Day IL, INF Oswald Peraza is on his way to Chicago to join the Yankees tonight, sources tell El Extrabase," Álvarez-Montes said.
Peraza spent some time in the big leagues last year but couldn't get his footing offensively. While this is the case, he still could be a solid option. He has plenty of upside and has been one of the Yankees' highest-rated prospects for a reason. Why not take a chance on him?
The Yankees could use a boost and he could provide it at least in the short-term.
