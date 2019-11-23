Yankees Agree to Minor-League Deal with Zack Granite

The Yankees have agreed to a minor-league deal with Zack Granite, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Granite, 27, will receive an invitation to New York's Spring Training, with a chance to make the big-league roster.

The lefty made his only appearance in the majors in 2017, as a member of the Minnesota Twins. In 40 big league games, Granite hit .237 with 27 total bases, 13 RBI and one home run. He struck out nine times and drew 12 walks in 107 plate appearances.

Although his big league sample size is small, Granite has found success in the minor leagues. Over the course of three seasons in Triple-A -- 258 total games -- he posted a slash line of .285/.336/.373.

The signing is a homecoming for Granite, who was born and raised in Staten Island and went to Tottenville High School before attending Seton Hall University in New Jersey. He was drafted by Minnesota in 2013.

News of this minor-league signing comes just two days after New York announced it's 40-man roster, including the release of Jacoby Ellsbury. 21-year-old prospect Estevan Florial was added to the 40-man roster while Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin are free agents this winter.

This deal is a low-risk investment with high-reward potential for the Bombers. There's an apparent need for outfielder depth and considering how many members of the club were injured last season, it never hurts to have options.

Granite may never appear in pinstripes at the big league level -- it's likely he'll start 2019 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with the Triple-A RailRiders -- but it's completely possible he'll have an impact if someone gets hurt.

Last season with the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, Granite had 146 hits in 541 plate appearances (.290 BA). His power numbers have historically been low -- he's hit only 14 home runs across seven seasons at all levels -- but he has consistently hit for average.

In 5172 innings in the outfield over the course of his baseball career, he's committed just 18 errors.

To keep up with all of Yankee Maven's coverage, click the "follow" button at the top righthand corner of this page. For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman