InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees Plan to 'Utilize Every Aspect of the Blueprints of Yankee Stadium' During Summer Camp Workouts

Max Goodman

Long toss in the Great Hall? Stretching in the stands?

As the Yankees report to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday for the commencement of Summer Camp, the organization is doing everything it can to ensure all personnel will be practice social distancing at all times. 

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman explained that all parts of the ballpark in the Bronx are going to be used – or at least considered – by his staff over the course of the next several weeks of training.

"[We're] working with our stadium ops personnel to utilize every aspect of the blueprints of Yankee Stadium. That's not just your fields of play," Cashman explained in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. "We'll be expanding and dispersing our players and staff throughout as they get divided up into assignments. Each of those areas of locale will be dealing with the social distancing protocols."

Cashman mentioned a slew of spots around Yankee Stadium that the team plans on using during workouts. 

First and foremost, players won't be limited to the Bombers' home clubhouse. New York will spread out, opening the visiting clubhouse as well as an auxiliary clubhouse for ballplayers on the club's player pool roster.

READ: Five biggest takeaways from Yankees' player pool roster

Cashman pointed out that while there's a limited space compared to the Yankees' facility in Tampa, there are still multiple sets of bullpens, batting cages in tunnels underneath the field, training rooms, even referencing the concourses as a viable spot for team stretching. 

Perhaps the most unique place Cashman mentioned, however, was Yankee Stadium's Great Hall, the 31,000 square foot area with larger-than-life banners of all-time greats. 

"We’ve done that on rainy days before fans ever show up," the general manager explained. "Now we're in an expanded circumstance where between the dugouts not being large enough to control everybody you'll see players distancing extended into any aspect of the facility that we can utilize."

On the Yankees' website, the Great Hall is an available event space capable of accommodating approximately 1,500 patrons for receptions, dinners and concerts. Surely a handful of players can bring their gloves and use the space to long toss while the main field is occupied.

"We'll get as creative as we have to," skipper Aaron Boone said on an additional conference call on Wednesday. "We'll try and set up as many areas where guys can safely distance, guys can be in some open air situations and we'll have to get creative."

READ: Yankees are 'optimistic' that Aaron Judge will be available for Opening Day

Boone confirmed on Wednesday that the club's first official workout of the second installment of Spring Training will be on Saturday. On Tuesday, Cashman cited delays due to challenges in travel due to the pandemic as a justifiable reason for a handful of players to be tardy in reporting to camp. 

Eventually, the organization will send a chunk of players and staff to the club's affiliate in Scranton as an alternative training site.

In the meantime, New York's expectations for production on the field don't change. Sure, these circumstances are unprecedented – and players throwing in the Great Hall rather than thousands of fans filing to their seats before first pitch certainly wasn't part of the plan – but Boone said this team is still hungry to win a championship. 

"I do feel like we're still a very hungry group and we want to climb to the top of the mountain," he said. "Because circumstance have changed and certainly this season has changed, that goal doesn't change. We want to be champions."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Still Plans on Playing Field of Dreams Game This Summer But Yankees Will Be Replaced

Although the Yankees were originally scheduled to face the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game this August, New York is expected to be replaced

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

What are the Implications of a 60-Game Baseball Season?

Major League Baseball is set to return in less than one month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sports Illustrated breaks down the implications of a 60-game season

Max Goodman

by

DanKuhn14

Yankees 'Optimistic' Aaron Judge Will be Ready For Opening Day

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is optimistic that slugger Aaron Judge will be ready for Opening Day as he continues to heal from his fractured rib

Max Goodman

Five Biggest Takeaways From the Yankees' Player Pool for Summer Camp

The Yankees released its player pool for a resumption of Spring Training this week. Here are five takeaways from New York's roster as MLB is set to return

Max Goodman

What Veteran Infielder Matt Duffy Brings to the Yankees

The Yankees signed Matt Duffy to a minor league contract, adding him to the club's player pool roster. Here's what the veteran brings to New York this season

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Reveal 'Summer Camp' Roster

The Yankees released its player pool ahead of MLB's return amid the coronavirus pandemic. New York's roster for "Summer Camp" stands at 58 players

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Preparing For Return From Injury, Giving Back to Community Amid 'Extended Spring Training'

Aaron Judge provides an injury update on his status and fractured rib. The Yankees' star also reveals his All Rise Foundation's latest charitable initiative

Max Goodman

Report: Yankees vs. Nationals to Headline MLB Opening Day

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals will reportedly face off on Opening Day of the 2020 MLB season, ending the ongoing coronavirus induced delay

Max Goodman

What Shortened 60-Game Season Means For Domingo Germán's Suspension

Yankees' Domingo Germán will miss all of New York's regular season, serving the remainder of his suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Max Goodman

Chad Bettis Announces Retirement from Major League Baseball

Chad Bettis, who signed with the New York Yankees during Spring Training, has announced his retirement from MLB. The right-hander battled cancer a few years ago

Max Goodman