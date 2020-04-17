Yankees' Tommy Kahnle Bounces Back in Second Slate of 'MLB The Show Players League' Games

With an 0-4 record heading into his second slate of games in the 'MLB the Show Players League' on Thursday night, Yankees' reliever Tommy Kahnle was in need of a bounce back performance.

The right-hander captured his first victory of the tournament and went on to win two additional contests to bring his overall record to 3-5.

Kahnle was victorious against Luke Jackson's Atlanta Braves, walloped Juan Soto and his Washington Nationals and came back to defeat Matt Carpenter and the St. Louis Cardinals. His lone loss of the day was a shutout at the hands of Minnesota Twins' reliever Trevor May.

The lights-out reliever was down in the final frame of his three-inning matchup with Carpenter before he rallied for two runs. His reactions after recording the final out, however, were even better than the comeback.

"Wow, I got a win again!" he exclaimed on his live stream. "Man, what is happening? Can't believe I just won that game. Wow ... my heart is pumpin'!"

The MLB the Show Players League is the first-ever competitive MLB The Show tournament featuring big-league players, with representatives participating from each Major League franchise.

Not only is this tournament a good way to take minds off the MLB hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's gaming for a good cause. Each team representative will be donating $5,000 through Major League Baseball, the MLBPA and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to their local Boys & Girls Club affiliate.

The final player standing, and the team that wins the World Series in this tourney, will earn an additional $25,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club in his community.

Kahnle has some work to do if he wants to make the postseason and compete for a World Series championship in this competition. The right-hander sits in fourth place in the AL East as of Thursday's slate of games. He still has 21 more games (out of his 29 total scheduled contests) to play.

He's seven wins behind Rays' ace Blake Snell, who has dominated thus far en route to a 10-2 record – Kahnle fell to Snell in his first evening of games. Toronto Blue Jays' phenom Bo Bichette has also played well thus far, sitting in second at 9-3.

In eight games so far, Kahnle has scored 23 runs with New York's high-octane offense (that's tied for 13th among all 30 participants). With the Bombers' pitching staff – and himself included – the right-hander has posted a 9.86 ERA, sixth highest in the league.

Kahnle has been absolutely dominant using Aaron Hicks in this league. With Kahnle on the sticks, Hicks is 6-for-11 with a team-leading five home runs. It would be six long balls had Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs not robbed Hicks with right fielder Jason Heyward earlier this week.

Being able to play as his actual team in a video game means Kahnle can control some of his best buddies on the Yankees' roster. Here he is calling upon Mike Tauchman – also known as 'The Sockman' – in a clutch pinch hitter situation. Tauchman comes through with a base hit to the right side.

Next up for Kahnle? Four Friday night games against the following (in order):

Seattle Mariners – Carl Edwards Jr.

New York Mets – Jeff McNeil

Detroit Tigers – Niko Goodrum

Chicago White Sox – Lucas Giolito

First pitch of Kahnle's bout with Edwards Jr. is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. To watch live, head to Kahnle's Twitch account (TKahn48) or check in at MLB's social media accounts.

