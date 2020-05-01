Best Moments From Tommy Kahnle's Run in 'MLB The Show Players League'

Tommy Kahnle may not have made the postseason in the inaugural 'MLB The Show Players League,' but he certainly gave Yankees fans something to cheer for and plenty to smile about along the way.

Representing the Bombers in this 30-player MLB The Show tournament, Kahnle finished with a respectable 19-11 record. After an ice-cold start, Kahnle went on a tear and ended up just one game shy of advancing to the quarterfinals (which begin Friday). His .621 winning percentage was in the top third of the big leaguers participating.

Kahnle even had a chance to be a part of the league's top eight players in the form of one must-win game. Had the right-hander won his contest of the regular season – against Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. – he would've snuck in, occupying the final spot. Unfortunately, Kahnle was shut out 3-0.

Amid the novel coronavirus, with no live sports and no Yankees baseball to watch, this league was designed to provide daily entertainment for fans needing to get their baseball fix. Thus far, that mission has been accomplished.

Players stream games on their Twitch channels, interacting with fans and providing a sneak peek into their daily routines during quarantine.

Results of the tournament aside, Kahnle's well-known, exuberant personality was on full display throughout the entirety of his participation in the league. From celebrating big wins and walk-off homers, to calling out the nicknames of his teammates as he uses them in the video game, it wasn't hard to tell that the reliever was constantly having a blast.

Check out this montage from Jomboy Media's Talkin' Yanks Youtube channel with some highlights of Kahnle's Players League season (including some other funny moments from his stream, playing Call of Duty: Warzone).

One of the best parts about the MLB The Show Players League was the representation from each team, bringing all 30 franchises together.

During Kahnle's matchup with the Royals, the Yankees' reliever mistook Kansas City outfielder Brett Phillips for a pitcher. When the two were chatting after the fact, he admitted to the mistake, leading to this hilarious interaction:

It still remains to be seen when Kahnle will return to the field with his Yankees teammates as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. MLB's eight-week postponement of Opening Day is up on May 10, so an update from the league is imminent.

When baseball does return, it's safe to say this right-hander's animated and passionate makeup will come back to the diamond with him.

