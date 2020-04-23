In honor of the 2020 NFL Draft – with all first-round selections set to be picked on Thursday night – let's take a quick look back at some of the best first-round picks that the New York Yankees have made in franchise history.

Since the very first edition of the MLB Draft – way back in 1965 – New York has made a total of 57 first-round selections. As is the case in every sport, not all prospects pan out. On this list, however, you'll find some of the best decisions this organization ever made in a draft setting (including one of the best to ever put on pinstripes and a pick that is finally paying off over a decade later).

Honorable mentions

As always, here at Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes, we like to set the scene with some honorable mentions that almost made the cut. Here's five names you'll likely recognize (as each were picked within the last 22 years).

Mark Prior (selected 43rd overall in 1998)

Mark Prior never wore a Yankees uniform – he didn't even sign with the club when he was drafted in 1998 – but he went on to have a solid, albeit short, big-league career. Prior elected to go to college and was drafted once again in 2001 by the Chicago Cubs.

He went on to play for five seasons in Chicago – from 2002 to 2006 – and finished third in the NL Cy Young Award race in 2003.

Ian Kennedy (selected 21st overall in 2006)

Drafted out of the University of Southern California – after choosing collegiate ball over a ticket to the Minor Leagues when he was selected in the 14th round by St. Louis in 2003 – Ian Kennedy was a highly-touted prospect for New York.

When it was all set and done, however, the right-hander made just 14 appearances with the Yankees. He was dealt to Arizona in 2009 (in the Curtis Granderson trade), won 21 games to lead all National League hurlers in 2011 and now closes out games for the Kansas City Royals.

Joba Chamberlain (selected 41st overall in 2006)

Kennedy wasn't the only powerful right-hander the Yankees picked in 2006. Joba Chamberlain quickly ascended through the Bombers' farm system, debuting in 2007 and receiving Rookie of the Year votes the following season.

After starting 31 games in 2009, Chamberlain spent the next four years strictly in the bullpen. We'll never know what his potential truly would have been, had the planets aligned in his favor, but he still accounted for some memorable (and buggy) moments in a Yankees uniform.

Clarke Schmidt (selected 16th overall in 2017), Anthony Volpe (selected 30th overall in 2019)

These two phenoms could be on this list in a few years...

Selected in the first round in two of the last three seasons, Clarke Schmidt and Anthony Volpe are two of New York's top ten prospects (per MLB Pipeline).

Schmidt showcased his sky-high potential pitching at Spring Training this year while Volpe (a shortstop and local product from northern New Jersey) is only just beginning to make a name for himself within the organization.

5. Phil Hughes (selected 23rd overall in 2004)

Did you know Phil Hughes had the fourth-highest total of innings pitched for the Yankees this past decade? For that reason, he received a shoutout on our Yankees team of the decade piece published in the final days of 2019.

Hughes made his debut with the Bombers in 2007. He earned a ring two years later, making the majority of his appearances that season out of the 'pen. Then for the next four years, he was a staple in the Yankees' rotation, starting 104 contests.

His tenure in the Bronx came to a close after the 2013 season and in his first year away from New York, with the Minnesota Twins (where he would play for nearly five full campaigns), Hughes came in seventh in the race for the AL Cy Young. He won 16 games that year – two fewer than he did with New York in 2010 when he made his lone All-Star Game appearance.

4. Gerrit Cole (selected 28th overall in 2008)

You've heard this story before. The Bombers selected Gerrit Cole (a Yankees fan from Southern California) out of high school in 2008. Instead, the touted right-hander made the tough decision to attend UCLA. Years later, he was drafted first overall by the Pirates and kicked off his big-league career as a 22-year-old in 2013.

New York never took Cole off the club's radar after he chose not to sign in 2008. Even after missing out on the Cole sweepstakes in 2018, when Pittsburgh traded the right-hander to Houston, the Yankees wouldn't be deterred.

Fast forward to now and Gerrit Cole is the Yankees' ace after inking a $324 million pact with his boyhood team. How much of a factor did the 2008 draft have in Cole's free-agency decision this winter? Let's just say it was one chapter in a story that was two decades in the making.

READ: Yankees guarantee salaries in full and benefits for baseball operations employees through May 31

3. Thurman Munson (selected 4th overall in 1968)

Thurman Munson is one of New York's highest MLB Draft selections in franchise history. In fact, only two players have been picked earlier than fourth overall by the Yankees (first baseman Ron Blomberg and lefty Brien Taylor were both No. 1 picks in 1967 and 1991 respectively).

Munson panned out in a huge way. The former Yankees captain was the AL ROY in 1970, won an AL MVP Award in 1976 and appeared in seven All-Star Games in a span of eight years. His career was cut short, however, when he passed away in a tragic plane crash in 1979.

His legacy lives on to this day and his time in the Yankees organization isn't remembered solely for his performance between the lines. Gleyber Torres was the recipient of the Thurman Munson Award this year, an honor annually presented to players that inspire with their performance on the field and in the community – as Munson did throughout his career in the Bronx.

2. Aaron Judge (selected 32nd overall in 2013)

Knowing what you know now about this slugger, it's hard to believe 31 picks went by in 2013 before Aaron Judge was selected.

Judge was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft but elected to play in college. Three drafts later and the 6-foot-7 outfielder was a first-round pick.

Had the novel coronavirus pandemic never occurred, Judge would have been entering his fifth year with the Yankees after spending three years within the Bombers farm system. He's already produced an MVP-caliber season at the big-league level, winning Rookie of the Year in 2017 while falling just a few votes shy of the league's MVP Award.

Sure, Judge has been injury prone these past two seasons, playing in less than 113 games in both 2019 and 2018, but this slugger is poised to leave his mark on this organization's record books ... perhaps to a similar extent as this next player did before him.

1. Derek Jeter (selected 6th overall in 1992)

Do you think the Yankees knew what they were getting when they chose a shortstop out of Kalamazoo, Michigan with their first-round pick in 1992?

In a span of a little under three decades, that kid named Derek Jeter led New York to five World Series titles, etched his name into MLB's history books countless times and was elected into the Hall of Fame with the highest percentage of votes for a position player ever.

Even for the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball history, it doesn't get much better than that.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees