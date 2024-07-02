Yankees’ Top Prospect Returns to Action; Could he be Trade Chip at Deadline?
He has finally returned to action.
New York Yankees top pitching prospect Chase Hampton (no. 3 overall in farm system) made his first minor league rehab start in rookie ball on July 1. The young righty starter went 1.1 innings while allowing one run in what was his first live game action of the minor league season.
It was initially reported by MLB.com during the spring that Hampton had a shoulder issue, but Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News revealed on July 1 that the promising prospect had been recovering from a UCL sprain.
Hampton posted a 3.63 ERA last season between High-A and Double-A across 20 starts. He is expected to rejoin Double-A Somerset’s rotation at the end of his rehab assignment. The 22-year-old does not appear to be close to making his MLB debut as a result of his injury keeping him out for an extended period of time.
So could the Yankees, who are World Series contenders, use him as a trade chip at the deadline given his ceiling?
After GM Brian Cashman traded the organization’s former top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe as the center piece in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres in the offseason, the Yankees are a bit thin on high-ranking minor league starters. That said, this is an all-in year for the Yankees with Soto set to become a free agent after the season, so Hampton could be the next to go if the team makes a big move at the July 30 trade deadline.
Right now, the Yankees are focusing on bullpen help ahead of the deadline, but they could also look to acquire a big bat infielder. Top prospect Ben Rice has shown promise since his call-up, as have second baseman Gleyber Torres and third baseman DJ LeMahieu as of late. However, the next 28 days will determine how aggressive Cashman and the Yankees will need to be on the trade market.
The Yankees will also be without star DH Giancarlo Stanton for at least another three weeks or so due to a left hamstring strain, which is a big loss for their lineup.
Although the Yankees are in win-now mode, it might not be wise to deal Hampton after they just traded Thorpe in December. But if Hampton’s trade value proves to be the difference in landing an impact piece to push the team to an AL East crown and later a World Series title, the Yankees may be forced to make the move.