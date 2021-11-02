Baseball America Ranks 3 Shortstops Among Yankees’ Top 10 Prospects

The Martian, meanwhile, ranks third on the list.

With shortstops poised to be a focal point of the Yankees’ offseason, Baseball America has ranked three among the organization’s top 10 prospects.

Anthony Volpe (No. 1) and Oswald Peraza (No. 2) have been written about plenty this offseason, with some wondering if New York will pass on this winter’s star-studded free agent class in favor of promoting one of the farmhands in the near future. Both are coming off stellar seasons, but Volpe, 20, has not played above High-A. Peraza, 21, played just eight games at Triple-A in 2021.

The other shortstop on the list is Trey Sweeney (No. 7), New York’s first-round pick (20th overall) in 2021.

Jasson Dominguez, perhaps the most famous prospect in the organization, rounds out the top three. The 18-year-old center fielder, a.k.a. The Martian, is coming off his first professional season.

Yankees Top 10 Prospects, per Baseball America

1. Anthony Volpe SS

2. Oswald Peraza SS

3. Jasson Dominguez CF

4. Luis Gil RHP

5. Austin Wells C

6. Hayden Wesneski RHP

7. Trey Sweeney SS

8. Oswaldo Cabrera 2B/3B

9. Luis Medina RHP

10. Ken Waldichuk LHP

Only one player on the Yankees’ Baseball America list has major league experience. That would be right-hander Luis Gil (No. 4), who made six starts for the Yankees between August and September last season. Gil pitched well, recording a 3.07 ERA while showing off a high-octane arsenal.

Fellow righties Hayden Wesneski (No. 6) and Luis Medina (No. 9) and southpaw Ken Waldichuk (No. 10) are the other pitchers on the list.

Catcher Austin Wells, the Yankees’ top pick in 2020, ranks fifth. Oswaldo Cabrera (No. 8) is the only other infielder on the list. He can also play short, but spent most of his time at second and third in 2021.

