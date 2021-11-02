Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Baseball America Ranks 3 Shortstops Among Yankees’ Top 10 Prospects

    The Martian, meanwhile, ranks third on the list.
    Author:

    With shortstops poised to be a focal point of the Yankees’ offseason, Baseball America has ranked three among the organization’s top 10 prospects. 

    Anthony Volpe (No. 1) and Oswald Peraza (No. 2) have been written about plenty this offseason, with some wondering if New York will pass on this winter’s star-studded free agent class in favor of promoting one of the farmhands in the near future. Both are coming off stellar seasons, but Volpe, 20, has not played above High-A. Peraza, 21, played just eight games at Triple-A in 2021. 

    The other shortstop on the list is Trey Sweeney (No. 7), New York’s first-round pick (20th overall) in 2021. 

    Jasson Dominguez, perhaps the most famous prospect in the organization, rounds out the top three. The 18-year-old center fielder, a.k.a. The Martian, is coming off his first professional season. 

    Yankees Top 10 Prospects, per Baseball America

    1. Anthony Volpe SS

    2. Oswald Peraza SS 

    3. Jasson Dominguez CF 

    4. Luis Gil RHP 

    5. Austin Wells C 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    6. Hayden Wesneski RHP 

    7. Trey Sweeney SS 

    8. Oswaldo Cabrera 2B/3B 

    9. Luis Medina RHP 

    10. Ken Waldichuk LHP

    Only one player on the Yankees’ Baseball America list has major league experience. That would be right-hander Luis Gil (No. 4), who made six starts for the Yankees between August and September last season. Gil pitched well, recording a 3.07 ERA while showing off a high-octane arsenal.

    Fellow righties Hayden Wesneski (No. 6) and Luis Medina (No. 9) and southpaw Ken Waldichuk (No. 10) are the other pitchers on the list.

    Catcher Austin Wells, the Yankees’ top pick in 2020, ranks fifth. Oswaldo Cabrera (No. 8) is the only other infielder on the list. He can also play short, but spent most of his time at second and third in 2021.

    Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe at shortstop
    News

    Baseball America Ranks 3 Shortstops Among Yankees’ Top 10 Prospects

    48 seconds ago
    Yankees SP Jameson Taillon pitching
    News

    Jameson Taillon ‘Ready to Dominate’ Rehab After Ankle Surgery

    Oct 29, 2021
    Yankees outfielders Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge
    News

    Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo Recognized for Defense

    Oct 28, 2021
    Yankees 1B Luke Voit with Anthony Rizzo and Athletics 1B Matt Olson
    News

    Breaking Down the Yankees’ Options at First Base

    Oct 27, 2021
    Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo clapping
    News

    Anthony Rizzo 'Eager' To Re-Sign With Yankees

    Oct 26, 2021
    Yankees catching prospect Austin Wells at Spring Training
    News

    Yankees Prospect Austin Wells Catching Fire in Arizona Fall League

    Oct 26, 2021
    Blue Jays SP Robbie Ray on mound
    News

    MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

    Oct 26, 2021
    David Cone Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    David Cone Headlines New Jomboy Media Baseball Podcast

    Oct 25, 2021