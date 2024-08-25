Yankees Top Target Surprisingly Will Be Available Making Move Possible
The New York Yankees will need to find a way to add some offense to the club this upcoming offseaosn.
New York certainly will try to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto but it still should look for other ways to add offense as well. The Yankees will need to address the first base position and there could be some intriguing players available.
One player who consistently was mentioned as an option for the Yankees over the last year was Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger. He can play in the outfield and first base and should be considered once again as he's expected to "test the market" this winter if he has a strong finish to the season, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Cubs," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 2 years, $52.5 million. Age at start of 2025 season: 29. Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs last winter, one which includes player options for 2025 ($27.5 million) and 2026 ($25 million).
"Bellinger’s numbers this season have been average (13 homers, .756 OPS), but he’s been better since returning from the IL on July 30, hitting four homers with a .822 OPS in 18 games. A strong finish could prompt him to test the market again this winter."
Bellinger and the Yankees have been linked to each other on so many occasions that it would be shocking if speculation didn't pick up once again this winter. This season, he's slashing .272/.328/.426 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs this season. That type of production would be an upgrade over what the Yankees currently have at first base. New York should get in the mix if he is available.
