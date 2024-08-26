Yankees Top Target Surprisingly Will Be Available Soon, Per Insider
The New York Yankees have a great chance of making some noise this fall.
New York has been great lately and the club has looked like a real World Series threat. The Yankees have a chance to do something special but then they will have to go back to the drawing board this winter.
The Yankees will need to address the infield in free agency or through trade and one player who has been linked to New York in the past will be available. San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to test free agency, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Matt Chapman, 3B, Giants," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 2 years, $35 million. Age at start of 2025 season: 31. Chapman has been extremely productive after a slow start (.599 OPS in his first 44 games), belting 15 home runs with a .872 OPS over his past 82 games.
"The third baseman was part of the 'Boras Four' that waited for most of last offseason before signing his three-year, $54 million deal that includes player options for 2025 ($17 million, $2 million buyout) and 2026 ($18 million, $3 million buyout). Barring injury or a poor finish to the year, Chapman could give free agency another shot entering his age-32 season."
Chapman was mentioned as a fit for the Yankees last offseason and he still could make some sense. New York acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. ahead of the trade deadline and he has spent some time at third base. If he moves back to second base in 2025, it could make sense to bring in a third baseman with Chapman being a fit.
