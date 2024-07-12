Yankees Trade For Rookie Of The Year 'Makes Sense' But Viewed As Unlikely
The New York Yankees need some help in the infield before the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 30th.
The deadline will be here in the near future and if the Yankees want to boost their offense and get back on track, a trade is a necessity. New York still is loaded with talent, but the infield just hasn't performed as expected in 2024 so far.
One player who has been suggested as a possible option to help fix this is Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India. The 2021 National League Rookie of the Year has been in trade rumors over the last year and would help the Yankees out in a major way, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman suggested that the Reds want to buy at the trade deadline.
"Jonathan India makes sense, too, but the surging Reds, who have heated up, are inclined to buy, not sell," Heyman said.
There still will be plenty of options out there for the Yankees if they decide to upgrade the infield. They have been linked to a handful of players, like Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo.
It's unclear exactly who the Yankees will end up landing but New York certainly needs to add after its recent cold streak. The Yankees have a chance to make some noise this summer but they need more offense from the infield in order to do so.
