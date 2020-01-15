YankeeMaven
Yankees Trade Stephen Tarpley to Marlins, Acquire Third Baseman James Nelson

Max Goodman

New York traded left-hander Stephen Tarpley to the Miami Marlins Wednesday in exchange for third-baseman James Nelson.

Tapley, who appeared in 21 games for the Yankees in 2019, was designated for assignment on January 11 to free up a roster spot for Brett Gardner.

In two big-league seasons with New York, Tarpley posted a 5.88 ERA in 31 total games played. Over 24.2 innings pitched in 2019, Tarpley's ERA was just south of 7.00 (6.93) -- he saved two games while striking out 34 of his 120 batters faced.

The 26-year-old was originally acquired by the Bombers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 30, 2016. He was one of the players to be named later in the transaction that sent right-hander Iván Nova to the Pirates earlier that month.

Nelson, 22, spent this past season with Miami's Single-A affiliate, hitting .228 (98-for-429) with four home runs and 36 RBI in 121 games. He was selected by the Marlins in the 15th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Cisco College.

This past season in Jupiter wasn't Nelson's best, but he has shown potential on offense before -- specifically two years ago in Class-A. As a 19-year-old, the Georgia native slashed .309/.354/.456 with seven homers and an OPS of .810. 

In Nelson's four-year minor-league career, he has played exclusively at third base. 

