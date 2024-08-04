Yankees Tried To Acquire All-Star Slugger; Could Club Try Again This Winter?
The New York Yankees filled some of the club's biggest roster holes ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York needed to improve the offense and add to the bullpen. The Yankees were able to accomplish both, but they attempted to do more and even called the Colorado Rockies about All-Star slugger Ryan McMahon.
Although they weren't able to acquire McMahon, he was listed by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer as a player who could be on the move this winter.
"The odds of a Ryan McMahon trade probably aren't good either," Rymer said. "(Bob Nightengale) and Jorge Castillo of ESPN reported during the run-up to the trade deadline that the New York Yankees approached the Rockies about McMahon, only to get turned away.
"Which isn't too surprising, really. Some exceptions aside, the Rockies have a history of being stubbornly loyal to guys they like. And they darn well should like McMahon, who's broken out as an All-Star in 2024 after so many teases that such a breakout was in him somewhere. Yet barring an injury or a huge drop-off in McMahon's performance, the opportunity to sell high on him will still be there for the Rockies this winter."
McMahon earned his first All-Star nod this year and was linked to the Yankees on multiple occasions. He currently has 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 108 games played. If the Rockies are looking to add prospects this winter by trading McMahon, New York should be at the front of the line.
