Yankees 'Unlikely' To Bring All-Star Back Next Season, Per Insider
The New York Yankees have a lot to be excited about right now but will have to make some tough decisions about the roster this winter.
There's a lot to like about New York, but once the season ends, there will be team options that the club will have to consider. One player who has one is All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
The three-time All-Star has appeared in just 70 games so far this season due to injuries and has just eight home runs and 28 RBIs. He should return to the field soon. If he were to shine down the stretch, maybe he could convince the front office to keep him around.
At this point, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said it is "unlikely" that New York picks up Rizzo's option for the 2025 campaign.
"Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Yankees," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $17 million ($6 million buyout). Rizzo has been on the injured list with a fractured right forearm since mid-June, playing in only 70 games this season. The 35-year-old has eight homers and a .630 OPS in 2024, and with internal options like Ben Rice and DJ LeMahieu under contract for 2025, the Yankees are unlikely to pick up Rizzo’s option."
This isn't too surprising and the Yankees likely should consider going in a different direction this winter. New York hasn't gotten the production out of the first base spot as it has hoped and will need to change that.
