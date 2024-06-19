Yankees Update Anthony Rizzo's Bleak Injury Timeline
The New York Yankees will be missing a big lefty bat out of their lineup for a significant portion of time.
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will be out at least eight weeks as the team announced to reporters. Rizzo fractured his arm against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after colliding with reliever Brennan Bernardino.
This is a brutal break for Rizzo after missing games 63 games last year with concussion-like symptoms. In 2024, Rizzo was having a rough season with eight home runs, a .223 batting average, and an OPS of .630 in 264 at-bats. After getting benched in back-to-back games last week, the 34-year-old was starting to show signs of life with four hits and a home run over a three-game stretch leading up to his injury. Rizzo got hurt in the final game of the series against Boston after going 0-for-5 with two walks and two runs scored in the last two games of the weekend set.
Top prospect catcher/first baseman Ben Rice was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Rizzo's place. DJ LeMahieu is expected to play first base against most left-handed pitchers perThe Athletic's insider Jim Bowden. This alignment would put Oswaldo Cabrera at third base against lefties.
Should Rice prove himself, it will make GM Brian Cashman's job easier at the deadline because he will not be forced to pursue a first baseman on the trade market. However, should Rice and/or DJ LeMahieu falter offensively, the pressure will be greatly increased to upgrade both of the corner spots of the infield.