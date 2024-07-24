Yankees Urged To Make Blockbuster Trade With A.L. Team Ahead Of Deadline
The New York Yankees seem to be looking for a way to add some swing-and-miss stuff to the bullpen ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Well, one of the top relievers in baseball who fits this description could end up being on the move. Oakland Athletics flamethrower Mason Miller has been in trade rumors over the last month or so and he would be just what the Yankees need, but a deal should be considered unlikely.
Miller is a rising young star with years of team control. He is just 25 years old and won't be a free agent until after the 2029 season. Miller already has arguably the best fastball in baseball and recently was named an All-Star for the first time. Players like Miller aren't available often.
The only way he ends up getting moved is if the Athletics are blown away by an offer, but he still is toward the top of New York's wish list, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
"The Yankees have been on the hunt for bullpen upgrades over the last month," Castillo said. "The priority is a dominant late-inning reliever -- or two -- who misses bats. Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller is atop their -- and just about every other contender's -- wishlist, but Oakland's price for the fireballer with the highest strikeout rate in the majors and under team control through 2029 is astronomical, making a deal for him highly unlikely."
A move certainly should be considered unlikely, as Castillo noted, but New York at least should see what it would cost to land Miller. He is a true star and the Yankees currently need help in the bullpen and could need an even bigger boost after the season. Closer Clay Holmes may end up leaving this upcoming offseason and landing Miller would help make things easier for the Yankees now and for the foreseeable future.
